Smart Door Lock 3D Face Recognition Door Lock Electronic Cat Eye Smart Fully Automatic Password Fingerprint Lock With Doorbell

1. Support tuya smart home linkage, compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant.

2. 8 in 1 function: fingerprint, password, card swiping, key, temporary password, external doorbell, APP lock, virtual password, tuya smart home linkage.

3. Cat eye visual: millions of high-definition lens, 3.5 inch high-definition IPS new screen display, doorbell capture photos and transfers app remote unlocking.

4. Administrator can set: 1-9 bit.

5. Aviation aluminum material: 418mm Long panel, all metal parts.

6. Standard: Lithium battery 4200mAh.

7. With anti -pry alarm, combined unlocking and other functions.

8. The battery life continues to open 4,000 times. When the power is less than 10%, the power will be automatically prompted. The emergency power supply interface USB can be used temporarily.

9. Not equipped with the lock body and remote control.

Set Up:

The first step, please connect your mobile phone to your home WiFi, and your home WiFi need be set to 2.4G. Currently, all doorbells on the market do not support 5G WiFi. If your home's 5G WiFi is compatible with 2.4G, you don't need to switch.

The second step, please open your downloaded APP "TUYA", then open this application and register and log in to your personal account. Then authorize the app to locate your current location.

The third step, please click "Add Device", select "Camera/lock" on the left, and then select "lock".